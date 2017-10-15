Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers Suffers Broken Collarbone During Game

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS DETROIT/AP) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been carted off the field in Minnesota with a broken collarbone according to a team message on Twitter.
Rodgers took a hard hit from pass-rushing Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. Rodgers landed on his throwing arm as he fell midway through the first quarter.
Rodgers yelled at Barr as he walked off, but no penalty was called.
Backup Brett Hundley entered the game as Rodgers was examined inside the blue medical tent on the sideline.
Rodgers was taken to the locker room on a cart — the team saying his return is questionable.
