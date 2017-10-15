Gusty Winds Factor In Power Outages Across Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – High winds causing problems throughout Metro Detroit Sunday.
A DTE Energy outage map shows more than 33,000 homes and businesses without electricity this hour. A 51 mile-per-hour wind gust was reported at Selfridge Air National Guard Base during the afternoon.
The largest outage is in Chesterfield Township near Clinton River Road and Romeo Plank. There are power poles down, according to some people in that area.
Other major outages are reported in the area of Gratiot and 14 Mile near Fraser and along M-59 and Ormond Road near White Lake Township in Oakland County.
Restoration estimates are not available at this time. Remember, you should always stay away from downed power lines. [DTE OUTAGE MAP]
