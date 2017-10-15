Gusty Winds Factor In Power Outages Across Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – High winds causing problems throughout Metro Detroit Sunday.

A DTE Energy outage map shows more than 33,000 homes and businesses without electricity this hour. A 51 mile-per-hour wind gust was reported at Selfridge Air National Guard Base during the afternoon.

The largest outage is in Chesterfield Township near Clinton River Road and Romeo Plank. There are power poles down, according to some people in that area.

Other major outages are reported in the area of Gratiot and 14 Mile near Fraser and along M-59 and Ormond Road near White Lake Township in Oakland County.

Restoration estimates are not available at this time. Remember, you should always stay away from downed power lines. [DTE OUTAGE MAP]

LISTEN LIVE for updates on WWJ Newsradio 950.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch