Program Provides Seasonal Retail Space In Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Small businesses, artists and entrepreneurs are being sought to sell their products in downtown Detroit.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 23 for the Downtown Detroit Markets.

Thirty small businesses are expected to be selected and will be given indoor or outdoor retail booths along Woodward Avenue and throughout Capital Park and Cadillac Square from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7.

Outdoor booths will be semi-permanent, heated and have doors that lock.

Bedrock and other companies under the umbrella of mortgage lender Quicken Loans created the program to drive entrepreneurship and diverse retail offerings within Detroit. They hope “to assemble a strong mix of retailers, food and beverage vendors.”

