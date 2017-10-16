Al Michaels Sorry For ‘Sunday Night Football’ Weinstein Joke [VIDEO]

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 13: Television announcer Al Michaels watches the Houston Texans warm up before the Texans play the New England Patriots on December 13, 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels has quickly apologized after making a joke about Harvey Weinstein during “Sunday Night Football.”

Michaels mused in the middle of the third quarter of the game between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos that the Giants were “coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.” His on-air partner Cris Collinsworth replied with a laugh and told Michaels “only my L.A. guy comes up with that one.”

The comment got a negative reaction on social media and Michaels apologized in the fourth quarter for “being a little flip” with his reference to Weinstein, who faces sexual misconduct allegations. Michaels added that “it was not meant in that manner.”

CBS late night host James Corden apologized earlier Sunday for Weinstein jokes made at an event Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

