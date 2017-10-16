Woman Thwarts Attempted Carjacker In Allen Park With Truck Driver’s Help

ALLEN PARK (WWJ) – A 37-year-old man has been arraigned in connection with a brazen carjacking at an Allen Park gas station last week.

According to prosecutors, Earl Joseph Larche approached a 24-year-old woman as she was pumping gas at the BP at Roosevelt and Southfield Road at around 6 p.m. Thursday, October 12.

As seen on security video released by Allen Park police, Larche opened the car door and got into the driver’s seat — but the woman was able to jump into the passenger’s seat before he could drive away. With the help of a male truck driver who intervened, the victim able to stop the car before it left the gas station, police said.

The truck driver briefly restrained Larche, but he broke free and fled on foot. An investigation by Allen Park police later led to Larche’s arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Larche, charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with one count of carjacking, was arraigned in 34th District Court in Romulus over the weekend.

He remains held on a $15,000 cash bond awaiting a probable cause conference set for October 25 in 24th District Court in Allen Park. A preliminary exam in the case was scheduled for October 30.

As far as the actions of the victim in this case — potentially putting herself in harm’s way by jumping into the car with the suspect — Allen Park police say, “Don’t do it.”