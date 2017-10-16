Man Charged In Attempted Sex Assault In Greektown Parking Garage

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 21-year-old man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to rape a woman in the Greektown Casino parking garage.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Cortez Demar Bender of Detroit in connection with the alleged attack Thursday October 12, at 10:10 p.m.
Bender is accused of following a 29-year-old woman from inside the Detroit casino into the garage where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. The woman was able to fight off her attacker. She struck Bender, Worthy said, struggled with him and screamed causing Bender to flee on foot.
Bender was identified and arrested on October 14 following an investigation by Detroit police, assisted by Greektown Casino security officers.
He remains held in the Wayne County Jail pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday afternoon in 36th District Court.