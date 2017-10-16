Bowl Projections Update: UM Heading Out West, MSU Going To Florida

For the first time since Sept. 9, both Michigan and Michigan State were victorious this past Saturday.

Both Michigan and Michigan State came down to the wire on Saturday, with the Wolverines needing overtime while the Spartans held on late. Michigan blew a late 10-point lead against Indiana, but was able to still come out on top in overtime thanks to a 25-yard touchdown from Karan Higdon.

For Michigan State, it was another a rainy night out in Minnesota, but not even the weather could slow down the Spartans. Michigan State held a 17 point lead late in the game, however, the Golden Gophers scored back-to-back touchdowns to make it interesting.

With both teams winning this past week, that meant generally good news in the latest bowl projections. Check out where both Michigan and Michigan State fall in this week’s updated bowl projections.

ESPN

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Washington State and Outback Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. South Carolina and Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn

CBS Sports

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Michigan State – Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn

College Football News

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Stanford

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. South Carolina

Sporting News

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. USC

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. LSU

SB Nation

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. LSU

To see how these bowl projections compare to last week, click here.

What we can take away from this week’s projections is the experts like Michigan for the Holiday Bowl out in California, while it’s a toss up between the Citrus Bowl and Outback Bowl for Michigan State.

If you compare these projections to last week’s, Michigan actually took a step back with more pegging them for the Holiday Bowl. Last week, most of the bowl projections had the Wolverines in the Outback Bowl but after another shaky performance they are now projected to a lower-tier bowl game. That of course could change if Michigan pulls off the big upset against No. 2 Penn State this weekend.

Michigan State saw a little bit of a jump from last week’s projections with everyone having them in either the Citrus Bowl or Outback Bowl. Both are considered two of the top non-New Year’s Six bowl games for the conference and would feature a premium Big Ten-SEC matchup. Within a few weeks Michigan State went from some not thinking they’d even make a bowl game to playing on New Year’s Day.