Michigan, Michigan State, Bowl Projections, College Football

Bowl Projections Update: UM Heading Out West, MSU Going To Florida

Filed Under: Bowl Projections, college football, Michigan, Michigan State
Madre London #28 of the Michigan State Spartans carries the ball against Yale Van Dyne #87 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter of the game on October 14, 2017 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Spartans defeated the Gophers 30-27. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

For the first time since Sept. 9, both Michigan and Michigan State were victorious this past Saturday.

Both Michigan and Michigan State came down to the wire on Saturday, with the Wolverines needing overtime while the Spartans held on late. Michigan blew a late 10-point lead against Indiana, but was able to still come out on top in overtime thanks to a 25-yard touchdown from Karan Higdon.

For Michigan State, it was another a rainy night out in Minnesota, but not even the weather could slow down the Spartans. Michigan State held a 17 point lead late in the game, however, the Golden Gophers scored back-to-back touchdowns to make it interesting.

With both teams winning this past week, that meant generally good news in the latest bowl projections. Check out where both Michigan and Michigan State fall in this week’s updated bowl projections.

ESPN

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Washington State and Outback Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. South Carolina and Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn

CBS Sports

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Michigan State – Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn

College Football News

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Stanford

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. South Carolina

Sporting News

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. USC

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. LSU

SB Nation

Michigan – San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs. Utah

Michigan State – Outback Bowl vs. LSU

To see how these bowl projections compare to last week, click here.

What we can take away from this week’s projections is the experts like Michigan for the Holiday Bowl out in California, while it’s a toss up between the Citrus Bowl and Outback Bowl for Michigan State.

If you compare these projections to last week’s, Michigan actually took a step back with more pegging them for the Holiday Bowl. Last week, most of the bowl projections had the Wolverines in the Outback Bowl but after another shaky performance they are now projected to a lower-tier bowl game. That of course could change if Michigan pulls off the big upset against No. 2 Penn State this weekend.

Michigan State saw a little bit of a jump from last week’s projections with everyone having them in either the Citrus Bowl or Outback Bowl. Both are considered two of the top non-New Year’s Six bowl games for the conference and would feature a premium Big Ten-SEC matchup. Within a few weeks Michigan State went from some not thinking they’d even make a bowl game to playing on New Year’s Day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch