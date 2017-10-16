Crash Forces Ambulance Off Bridge Into Saginaw Creek

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say injuries are reported after an ambulance collided with another vehicle and went off a bridge over a creek.

Three people have been hospitalized –one critically and two in serious condition.

Michigan State Police Lieutenent David Kaiser says it appears the Mobile Medical Rescue ambulance went through a stop sign and collided with a car.

“The car then skidded up and came to rest in the center portion of the roadway on top of the bridge. The ambulance veered left – went through a guard rail and vaulted landing into a creek, Misteguay Creek, approximately 25-30 feet below,” said Kaiser.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, is in critical condition, while the two men in the ambulance have serious injuries.

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department sent a dive team to the scene. Firefighters from Maple Grove and Albee townships also responded to the accident which happened around 7 a.m.

WJRT-TV reports the crash scene is located near the border of Maple Grove and Albee townships, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

