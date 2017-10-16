Crash Leads To Fight, Stun Gun, Arrests On Indiana Racetrack [VIDEO]

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) – Two racecar drivers have been arrested after getting into a fistfight following a crash on an Indiana racetrack that ended with a police officer using a stun gun on one of the drivers.

video posted online from Saturday’s race at Anderson Speedway shows one vehicle driving onto the second car’s hood following the initial crash.

The driver of the second car exits the vehicle and punches the other driver who’s still in his car. An officer jogs onto the track and uses a stun gun on the driver standing outside the cars.

Both drivers are eventually handcuffed and led away.

Anderson Police Maj. Joel Sandefur said Monday that the wreck and fight weren’t staged. He says the drivers’ names and details on possible charges weren’t immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch