Dearborn’s Fordson High School Addresses Alleged Hazing, Calling It ‘Rogue’ Incident

DEARBORN (WWJ/AP) – Officials say young people involved in alleged hazing at a suburban Detroit high school have been disciplined.

The Dearborn Public Schools district hasn’t released details about what happened – but some reports are calling it too graphic to share. Fordson High School Principal Heyam Alcodray said in a letter to parents this week that officials investigated after learning of the allegation. He says it’s a “rogue” incident.

A letter to parents was posted on the Fordson High School website:

October 12, 2017

“Dear Parents:

As part of our ongoing effort to keep an open line of communication with our parents, I would like to take a moment to share factual information regarding a story that has been circulating in some parts of our community.

Earlier this week, the administration at Fordson was made aware of a hazing incident that occurred on school property. This type of behavior is unacceptable, in violation of policy, and will not be allowed at Fordson High School. Hazing is a form of bullying and can be considered harassment. The consequences for taking part in such activities can be severe and have legal implications as well.

The individuals involved in this isolated incident have been identified and appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken.

On behalf of all students and staff members at Fordson I extend our most sincere apologies to the victim of this rogue hazing incident. I encourage all parents to please take a moment to talk with your children about the importance of treating everyone with the respect and compassion we all deserve.

Fordson is a great school with thousands of great students. By continuing to work together and keeping an open line of communications we can ensure that all of our students are safe at school and receive the very best learning experience.

Go Tractors,”

A statement posted on the district’s website from Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said school officials have been in contact with Dearborn police.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)