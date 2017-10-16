CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Woman Killed In Shooting At Taylor Burlington Coat Factory

Filed Under: fatal shooting, Taylor

TAYLOR (WWJ) – One person has been killed in a shooting at a Downriver Burlington Coat Factory store.

Police remain on the scene, Monday morning, in the Burlington Square Plaza on Eureka Road, across from Southland Mall in Taylor.

According to police, one employee shot another employee at around 7 a.m. Police said the alleged shooter — a woman — was taken into custody at the store. The female victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. It does not appear at this time that anyone else was hurt.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting as an investigation continues. Police are inside the store speaking to witnesses.

No names have been released.

The Burlington store is closed at this time, although neighboring stores in the shopping center remain open for business.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for more on this developing story.

