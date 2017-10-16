Woman Killed In Shooting At Taylor Burlington Coat Factory

TAYLOR (WWJ) – One person has been killed in a shooting at a Downriver Burlington Coat Factory store.
Police remain on the scene, Monday morning, in the Burlington Square Plaza on Eureka Road, across from Southland Mall in Taylor.
According to police, one employee shot another employee at around 7 a.m. Police said the alleged shooter — a woman — was taken into custody at the store. The female victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. It does not appear at this time that anyone else was hurt.
It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting as an investigation continues. Police are inside the store speaking to witnesses.
No names have been released.
The Burlington store is closed at this time, although neighboring stores in the shopping center remain open for business.
