Fieger Files $25 Million Lawsuit On Behalf Of Man Beaten By Detroit Cop At Meijer

DETROIT (WWJ) – Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $25 million lawsuit on behalf of a young man beaten in an altercation with an off-duty Detroit police officer at Meijer.

David Bivins, 23, claims his jaw was broken, along with several teeth when officer Lonnie Wade struck him in the face with a police baton at the entrance to Meijer at Woodward and 8 Mile on October 8. The suit filed Monday names Wade, a second Detroit police officer, Meijer and a security guard.

Fieger said in a statement:”This unjustified and intolerable attack was documented on video both inside and outside the store. I call upon the powers that be to bring charges against the assailant. At trial, I will ask the Jury to punish the defendants for their conduct in the form of punitive damages in an amount in excess of $25 million dollars.” [View a copy of the lawsuit]

Speaking to reporters Monday, Chief James Craig explained Wade, who was in uniform while working a second job with Meijer, had questioned Bivans and his fiancee about a bag of items. An argument ensued, and the chief says surveillance video shows Wade struck back after he was knocked to the ground by Bivins.

[WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. **NOTE: Contains strong language/profanity]

As it turns out, the couple had a receipt and had not stolen anything.

Craig said that although the use of force “was proper” at that point, the officer should never have stopped Bivins in the first place, because police are only there to back up Meijer security.

“When you look at the agreement we entered into with Meijers, it specifically states that officers will not initiate when it comes to matters like theft. Anything involving Meijer property, only security personnel would initiate and the officers would go and support.”

Craig said what Wade should have done was deescalate the situation.

“There was no real meaning or we don’t know why the officer decided to continue his conversation with the subject. We don’t know why,” Craig said. “The contact as far as we’re concerned was over, there was no retail fraud, but the officer made a decision that he would continue conversation.”

Wade, who was suspended from secondary employment at Meijer, is on restricted desk duty at the DPD pending an investigation by the Wayne County Prosecutor.

In the meantime, Craig said department will not ask the prosecutor to pursue disorderly conduct or resistance charges against Bivins.