Georgia Cheerleaders To Protest Anthem In Stadium Tunnel

KENNESAW, Ga. (WWJ/AP) – A group of Georgia cheerleaders say they’ll take a knee in the stadium tunnel when the national anthem is played at Saturday’s homecoming game since their university moved them off the field after an earlier demonstration.
Kennesaw State University cheerleader Shlondra Young tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the so-called “Kennesaw Five” will kneel until the U.S. flag “represents what it should.”
“Today , I kneel for equality , I kneel for social injustice and I kneel for those who unjustly lost their lives and are no longer here to kneel for themselves . I kneel in a city where a confederate culture still exists among some and issues such as this are often placed on the back burner,” reads a portion of Young’s Facebook post.
The cheerleaders say they’ve paid attention to the nationwide debate over NFL players kneeling during the anthem, and they prayed before doing so at a Sept. 30 game.
Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren tells The Marietta Daily Journal he called the school president after that game and was assured the demonstration would not happen again.
School officials say they moved the cheerleaders off the field before games to “improve the fan experience.”
One Comment
Another fantastic center of academic excellence. You have to respect those southern teachers colleges that produce all of the angry, entitled racist “teachers” who have destroyed the academic lives of children from Detroit, Chicago and every other “people’s utopia” that degenerate democrats bring to us.