GM Workers At Canada Factory Ratify Contract, Officially End Strike

DETROIT (AP) — Auto Workers at a General Motors plant in Canada have overwhelmingly voted for a new contract, ending a strike that lasted almost a month.

Unifor Local 88 President Dan Borthwick says nearly 86 percent of members voted in favor of the four-year deal. Production of the Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV will restart at 11 p.m. Monday.

Exact vote totals were not available. Borthwick says 2,300 to 2,400 of the plant’s 2,500 union workers voted.

The strike began Sept. 17 at the plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. Workers wanted GM to make their factory the lead producer of the Equinox. Borthwick says the union didn’t get that but won provisions giving added benefits to workers who are near retirement if the plant closes, production moves or a shift is ended.

