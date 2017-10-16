Missing: Elderly Couple With German Shepherd Last Seen Near Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – An elderly couple climbed into their car Sunday night with their German Shepherd, drove off and haven’t been seen since.
Robert and Lucille Fankhauser of Spencer Township (near Grand Rapids) were last seen around 11 p.m. at a gas station in Northern Kent County. Police say their debit card was used at the Greenville Meijer store two hours earlier.
Both have dementia and have driven as far as Ludington in the past. It’s not known what direction they may have been going.
Police said they may be driving a tan 2005 Buick LaCrosse with a handicap Michigan plate number 386-2F9.
If you have any information about the Fankhouser’s or see their car — you are asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6100.