Missing: Elderly Couple With German Shepherd Last Seen Near Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – An elderly couple climbed into their car Sunday night with their German Shepherd, drove off and haven’t been seen since.

missing couple gr Missing: Elderly Couple With German Shepherd Last Seen Near Grand Rapids

Robert and Lucille Fankhauser.

Robert and Lucille Fankhauser of Spencer Township (near Grand Rapids) were last seen around 11 p.m. at a gas station in Northern Kent County. Police say their debit card was used at the Greenville Meijer store two hours earlier.

Both have dementia and have driven as far as Ludington in the past. It’s not known what direction they may have been going.

Police said they may be driving a tan 2005 Buick LaCrosse with a handicap Michigan plate number 386-2F9.

If you have any information about the Fankhouser’s or see their car — you are asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch