Penn State Trolls Michigan With Flint Water Crisis

(97.1 The Ticket) We’re not fans of two things ushered in by the digital era: keyboard warriors and faux outrage. But this may deserve actual outrage.
Students in a dorm at Penn State hung signs out the window indicating that Flint’s water quality is greater than Michigan’s quarterback quality.
For those in the dark, the Flint punchline stems from a federal emergency caused when the lead levels in the water became dangerously high when the source of drinking water was switched from the Detroit River to the Flint River.
“The percentage of Flint children with elevated blood-lead levels may have risen from about 2.5 percent in 2013 to as much as 5 percent in 2015. The water change is also a possible cause of an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the county that has killed 10 people and affected another 77,” per Wikipedia.
Funny stuff!
The reactions are priceless.
