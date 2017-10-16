Pistons Waive Udrih, Pick Up Options On Johnson, Ellenson

Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Stanley Johnson

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have waived guard Beno Udrih and exercised their 2018-19 options on forwards Stanley Johnson and Henry Ellenson.

The team announced the moves Sunday. Udrih did not appear in any games for Detroit this preseason. He averaged 5.8 points in 39 games for the Pistons last season.

Johnson and Ellenson were first-round draft picks in 2015 and 2016. Johnson has averaged 6.2 points in 150 career games. Ellenson averaged 3.2 points as a rookie last season.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch