Police: Suspects At Large In Clawson ‘Road Rage’ Shooting

CLAWSON (WWJ) – Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of suspects involved in a road rage shooting in Oakland County.

Clawson Police Lt. Scott Sarvello says investigators want to speak with the shooter and his companion following the incident along 14 Mile Road Sunday afternoon.

Sarvello said it all happened pretty fast after as two cars ended up face-to-face in the center turn lane on 14 Mile Road. The victim was trying to get to The Hideout bar, while the suspect was headed to the shopping center across the street.

“This whole incident in the center turn lane literally lasts less than three seconds,” Sarvello told WWJ’s Lauren Barthold. “During that three seconds they’re flipping each other off because, what turns out to be our suspect vehicle, is not happy that he cannot get to his driveway to turn into this shopping center.”

Things escalated when both drivers end up in the bar parking lot.

“Our victim gets out of the car, the Chrysler 200, pulls into the Hideout bar parking lot, accelerates rapidly, tries to run our victim over in the parking lot,” Sarvello said. “The driver of the vehicle now exits, pulls up his hood, runs at the victim with a handgun and fires one round at him.”

The victim was not injured.

Sarvello said police are looking for the shooter — a man in a red hoodie — as well as his female passenger. Both fled the scene in a black Chrysler 200. Grainy security camera images were released to the media on Monday.

Anyone who knows the suspects or has any information about this crime is asked to call Clawson police at 248-524-3477.