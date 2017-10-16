WWE Returns To Little Caesars Arena For The WWE Live Holiday Tour, December 27

Filed Under: WWE

(DETROIT– October 16, 2017) — During the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view at Little Caesars Arena, WWE announced its return to Detroit one final time this year for the WWE Live Holiday Tour on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets ($25, $35, $50, $70, $90 and $115) go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 313-471-3099. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.

The December roster will feature AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn and Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler. Card is subject to change.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch