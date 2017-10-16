WWE Returns To Little Caesars Arena For The WWE Live Holiday Tour, December 27

(DETROIT– October 16, 2017) — During the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view at Little Caesars Arena, WWE announced its return to Detroit one final time this year for the WWE Live Holiday Tour on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets ($25, $35, $50, $70, $90 and $115) go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 313-471-3099. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.
The December roster will feature AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn and Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler. Card is subject to change.