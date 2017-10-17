2 Charged With Selling Pot Out Of Detroit Area Subway Restaurant

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two people have been charged in connection with a marijuana bust at a Detroit area Subway sandwich shop.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 35-year-old Raymon Anthony Morgan of Detroit and 20-year-old Shantez Thomas-John Beauford of Grosse Pointe were dealing pot out of the restaurant where they worked in the 14300 block of Woodward Avenue in Highland Park.

After they received a number of tips about weed sold with sandwiches, Highland Park police conducted surveillance on the shop between October 10 and 12. The afternoon of October 13, officers entered and searched the restaurant, confiscating a large amount of marijuana along with some cash.

At the time of the bust, Highland Park Press Secretary Marli Blackman said the mayor and police chief “have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in the city of Highland Park.”

Morgan and Beauford, who were arrested at the scene, have both been arraigned in the case.

Morgan — who apparently had a gun on him— was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearm, and delivery/manufacture of marijuana. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Beauford was charged with delivery/manufacture of marijuana and received a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in 30th District Court for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, October 24.