CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

2 Charged With Selling Pot Out Of Detroit Area Subway Restaurant

Filed Under: Highland Park
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) FILE

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two people have been charged in connection with a marijuana bust at a Detroit area Subway sandwich shop.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 35-year-old Raymon Anthony Morgan of Detroit and 20-year-old Shantez Thomas-John Beauford of Grosse Pointe were dealing pot out of the restaurant where they worked in the 14300 block of Woodward Avenue in Highland Park.

After they received a number of tips about weed sold with sandwiches, Highland Park police conducted surveillance on the shop between October 10 and 12. The afternoon of October 13, officers entered and searched the restaurant, confiscating a large amount of marijuana along with some cash.

At the time of the bust,  Highland Park Press Secretary Marli Blackman said the mayor and police chief “have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in the city of Highland Park.”

Morgan and Beauford, who were arrested at the scene, have both been arraigned in the case.

Morgan — who apparently had a gun on him— was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearm, and delivery/manufacture of marijuana. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Beauford was charged with delivery/manufacture of marijuana and received a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in 30th District Court for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, October 24.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch