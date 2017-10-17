Former ‘Tonight Show’ Host, Jay Leno, Nabs Great Shrimp At Garden City Restaurant

GARDEN CITY (WWJ) – A Garden City Chinese restaurant is all the buzz after former late-night talk show host Jay Leno dropped in for dinner Monday night.

According to Shen Yu, the owner of New Peking in Garden City, the longtime “Tonight Show” host arrived at the crowded restaurant with four other people around 7:30 p.m.

Yu says that Leno had the dry garlic sauce shrimp and the bong bong chicken special — telling him it was the best shrimp he’s ever had.

Leno reportedly found out about the restaurant on Yelp.

“I got call from out of state. My cousins, my son from Chicago, my daughter from Indianapolis!” says Yu. “They said ‘Dad! What? Jay Leno? Why didn’t you call me?'”

Getting dinner Tuesday night was Rita, her brother Ralph and his son David — telling WWJ that they go to New Peking all the time.

“We’ve come here for years,” says Ralph a former Michigander, “my wife and I used to come here all the time … we just come over here because it’s the normal thing to do.”

New Peaking is a family-owned restaurant that’s been around for 34 years.

Leno was mum about why he was in the Detroit area other than to tell Yu he was in town for an “errand.”