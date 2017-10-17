Former White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, To Speak In Macomb

WARREN (WWJ) – Former White House Chief Strategist and CEO of the Trump campaign Steve Bannon is scheduled to speak in Macomb County next month.
Bannon, who was part of the Trump administration for seven months, returned to his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News in August.
Bannon was asked to serve as the keynote speaker at the 2017 Macomb County Republican Unity Dinner on November 8.
The event will be held at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren starting at 5:30 p.m. You can find ticket information — here.