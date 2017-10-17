Group To Look At Southeastern Michigan Recreation System

DETROIT (AP) – A new task force is being created to analyze southeastern Michigan parks and the area’s recreation system.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) says the task force will seek to understand how well the recreation system meets the needs and desires of residents and visitors.

Task force members also will identify connections and gaps in accessibility to parks and trails and ensure that maintenance and continued improvements can be made strategically.

The first meeting is scheduled Dec. 13 at SEMCOG offices in Detroit. The project is expected to take eight months to a year to complete.

SEMCOG supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

 

