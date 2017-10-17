Han Solo Star Wars Spinoff Film Finally Has A Title

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: John Boyega (L) and Alden Ehrenreich, who will play Han Solo, on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The young Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title: “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Director Ron Howard announced the title Tuesday in a Twitter video celebrating production wrap on the anthology film starring Alden Ehrenreich as the grumpy space smuggler originated by Harrison Ford.

The film also stars Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newtown and focuses on Han and Chewbacca before they joined the rebellion.

The film has had some well-known production turmoil. Deep into the shoot directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller abruptly left the project and were replaced by Howard.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is set for a May 25, 2018, release.

