Kate Upton Falls While Topless During Sports Illustrated Shoot [PHOTOS]

Filed Under: Kate Upton
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Model Kate Upton looks on during game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 14, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Being a glamorous swimsuit model isn’t as easy as it seems.

Some might think that it’s really easy to smile and look hot while wearing next to nothing. In fact it’s the exact opposite and Sports Illustrated’s top model Kate Upton knows how tough the job can get.

While shooting for the upcoming issue, Upton while not wearing a top managed to fall off some rocks while posing.

According to pagesix.com:

Upton was standing on a rock, wearing nothing more than a tiered tulle skirt, before she painfully toppled into the water. The crew quickly came to her aid and helped her up.

But being the SI veteran that she is, Upton was photographed laughing off the incident while wrapped in a towel.

Upton is a true pro and I would assume we will be seeing a lot more of Upton as she will be cheering on her fiance Justin Verlander as the Astros take on the Yankees in the ALCS.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM UPTON’S Fall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch