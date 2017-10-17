Lions Punter Sam Martin Practices For 1st Time This Season

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Sam Martin

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin has practiced for the first time this season.

Martin was removed from the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday.

He was put on the list with an ankle injury that happened sometime between the team’s minicamp in June and training camp in July. Lions coach Jim Caldwell has repeatedly refused to say how Martin was hurt, and Martin has not been available for interviews.

Detroit drafted Martin in the fifth round in 2013 out of Appalachian State. Martin has the four highest net punting averages in franchise history. His net average last season was 44.2 yards, breaking his own record by more than 2 yards from the previous year.

The Lions’ next game is Oct. 29 at home against Pittsburgh.
___
AP NFL websites: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch