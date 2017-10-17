Mark Ingram Trolls Himself After Botching Celebration Versus Lions [VIDEO]

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Mark Ingram II #22 of the New Orleans Saints reaches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Football players talk often about the importance of practice and preparation.

Saints running back Mark Ingram appeared to be short on both after finding the end zone in a win over the Lions on Sunday.

To celebrate, Ingram tried breaking out the popular Backpack Kid dance.

What he broke out instead was an awkward, ungainly imitation.

In Ingram’s defense, it was his first touchdown of the season, so he hadn’t had much practice within the NFL’s relaxed celebration rules. And to his credit, he owned up to his failure on Twitter.

Apparently, his dance moves looked much better in front of a mirror.

Ingram isn’t in the business of making excuses, but he admitted holding the football while trying to dance “threw my vibes off.” That’s the danger in not practicing the way you play.

It could have been worse for Ingram. As teammate John Kuhn reminded him, “It’s not like you missed a Lambeau leap or anything!”

That made things easier to swallow for Ingram.

The Saints beat the Lions 52-38 on Sunday. Ingram led the way on the ground, rushing 25 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Somewhere, though, Backpack Kid is laughing.

