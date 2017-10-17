NBA Opener Jerseys To Be Auctioned For Hurricane Recovery

NEW YORK (AP) — Game-worn jerseys from the four teams playing on the NBA’s opening night will be auctioned to raise money for hurricane recovery efforts.

The NBA and Turner Sports, which will televise the Cleveland-Boston and Golden State-Houston doubleheader on TNT, will use the auction to benefit the One America Appeal.

Besides the jerseys, the auction will include items such as game-worn sneakers and autographed items donated by Turner commentators.

The One America Appeal was launched by the five living former U.S. presidents to support the recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey and was later expanded to include areas most affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The auction begins Tuesday night and continues through the first two weeks of the season. Information is available at http://bleacherreport.com/hurricanerelief .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

