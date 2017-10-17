Organic Tarragon Recalled Due To Salmonella Contamination

DETROIT (WWJ) – Check your spice cabinet. Organic Tarragon sold in Michigan and 20 other states has been recalled after tests found a potential dangerous bacteria.

Organic Spices, Inc. — doing business as Spicely Organics — of Fremont, California is recalling 0.4 oz. Organic Tarragon Lot No. OTW100134 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever and abdominal pain; and rarely more severe illnesses can occur such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis. [Learn more].

Included in the recall are Spicely Organics organic Tarragon leaves packaged in 0.4oz (11g) glass jars with black caps with marks “best if used by: 12/31/20 OTW100134.”

The recalled product was distributed in Michigan, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. It reached customers through retails stores and e-commerce.

The recall was initiated, with the knowledge of the FDA, as a result of routine sampling program that revealed that the raw material contained Salmonella, according to the company. To date there have been no reports of illnesses.

Consumers who have purchased this product can return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

Those with questions can call 1-510-440-1044 ext. 1001 during regular business hours.