Court Affirms Conviction Of Eastpointe Woman Who Left Newborn To Die In Cold Garage

Filed Under: eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan Court of Appeals has found no reason to overturn the first degree murder conviction of a metro Detroit woman who gave birth in a cold garage and left the baby to die.

angela alexie Court Affirms Conviction Of Eastpointe Woman Who Left Newborn To Die In Cold Garage

Angela Alexie (credit: Roseville police)

The newborn boy’s body was discovered at a Roseville recycling center in January of 2015 after being placed in a bin at a curb in Eastpointe.

Angela Alexie’s conviction by a jury entitled her to an appeal, but the appeals court affirmed the result — rejecting her challenges to evidence and the prosecutor’s use of her statements to police.

The 3-0 decision was released Wednesday.

At trial last year, Alexie’s lawyer said his client has “cognitive challenges” involuntary manslaughter was a more appropriate charge, but jurors disagreed. The 27-year-old is serving a no-parole life sentence.

According to authorities, Alexie, who who has three other children, allowed her baby to freeze to death in a garage at a home where she was living — just days after giving birth on Christmas Eve 2014. Prosecutors said Alexie hid her pregnancy and considered the child a “dirty little secret” and “a road block to her social life.”

Alexie apologized at sentencing, telling the court she was on drugs and made a terrible mistake.

More than 100 people attended a wake, and the boy was buried at Clinton Township cemetary. Morgue employees named him Henry Alexander Macomb.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

