Drug Ring Busted After Death Linked To Fentanyl-Laced Heroin

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A group of suspected drug dealers have been indicted on charges related to at least one death and several heroin overdoses in Oakland, Wayne, Macomb and Livingston counties.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says the 12 suspects were involved in a drug-trafficking organization known as TEAM, which involved members of the “Hustle Boys” and “Wall Street Gorillaz.”

Over the past seven years, investigators say members have been selling heroin mixed with fentanyl. So far, one death and four other injuries have been linked to the group.

“This is a clear message to those who prey on members of our community. We will not tolerate drug dealers in Oakland County,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “We are coming for you, and will take you off our streets for good.”

According to the indictment, TEAM customers contacted the dealers and arranged heroin sales by phone. A member of TEAM would then deliver the heroin either to the buyer’s house or to a neutral location, according to officials, including parking lots in various strip malls throughout Pontiac. TEAM members also sold heroin from two “trap” houses located at 595 Granada Drive in Pontiac and 380 West Hopkins Avenue in Pontiac, authorities said. TEAM informed their customers of heroin for sale by sending individual and group text messages with the word FIRE.

All twelve were charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and heroin mixed with fentanyl:

• Timothy Williams, 26, of Pontiac
• Kristopher Anderson, 40, of Pontiac
• Deaire Rayford, 26, of Auburn Hills
• Christopher Light, 25, of Commerce
• Kourvoisiea Pittman, 27, of Keego Harbor
• Robert Bell, Jr., 28, of Pontiac
• Deandre Mullen, 26, of Pontiac
• Steven Erkins, 24, of Pontiac
• Anthony Lee, 27,of Pontiac
• Quanzay Milton, 32, of Pontiac
• Antonio Bell, 26, of Waterford
• James Bellmore, 50, of Waterford

Authorities say TEAM was led by Williams, who goes by the name “T2.” Williams was also charged with distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury to four victims.

Anderson and another man, Marlon McCallum,35, of White Lake, were charged with distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of one victim.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison.

“The trafficking of heroin and fentanyl by neighborhood gangs continues to cause significant harm and death in our communities,” FBI Assistant Special Agent Maureen Reddy said in a statement. “The FBI will continue to prioritize the dismantlement of violent gangs and their networks responsible for the distribution of fentanyl and heroin.”

