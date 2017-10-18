Family Escapes Fire After 5-Year-Old Wakes Up, Smells Smoke

WARREN (WWJ) – A Warren family was able to escape a fire that consumed their home after a 5-year-old girl woke up in the middle of the night and said she smelled smoke.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning on John B Avenue, near 8 Mile and Dequindre roads.

Isaiah Smith and his wife were inside the home asleep with their 1- and 5-year-old daughters, when the older girl suddenly woke them and said she could smell smoke. Smith walked out into the living room and saw flames.

“The couch was on fire and I tried to put it out and I couldn’t. So I just got everybody out and called the fire department,” he said. “I tried to put it out and it wouldn’t get out so we got out of there.”

No one was injured, but the fire completely consumed the home.

“I think electrical,” said Smith. “It had to be electrical.”

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.