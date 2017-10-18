Injunction Sought To Screen Flint Kids For Special Education

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a judge to order tests of all Flint children who were exposed to lead to determine if they need special education services.

The ACLU says “education is the antidote to the harm that has been inflicted” upon children. The request for an injunction is part of an ongoing lawsuit against the Flint district, the state of Michigan and the Genesee Intermediate district. They haven’t responded yet in court.

Federal Judge Arthur Tarnow will hold a hearing on Dec. 4.

Lead-tainted water flowed in Flint for 18 months before a disaster was declared in 2015. The ACLU says there’s been a “systemic failure” to perform certain student evaluations. An expert who examined four kids says they showed signs of brain damage.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

