Man Accused Of Raping Girlfriend’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Due In Court

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s teenage daughter is expected back in court this morning.

price booking photo Man Accused Of Raping Girlfriends 15 Year Old Daughter Due In Court

Kevin Donte Price (Booking photo)

Kevin Price will appear Wednesday before Judge Deborah Adams for a preliminary examination. The 35-year-old is charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.

Police were called to a home on Marlowe Street Sept. 29 after the victim’s mother arrived home from work to allegedly find Price and the 15-year-old girl naked in bed together. An argument ensued, the woman told investigators, during which she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Price several times. Price was also attacked by the family dog, police said, before he was able to get out of the house and flee the area. Price was arrested days later after an anonymous tip led investigators to an abandoned home where he was hiding out.

The mother had been dating Price for four years and have three young children together, according to reports. An investigation revealed Price allegedly assaulted the 15-year-old multiple times between 2016 and 2017.

 

