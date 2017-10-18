Mixing Business With Pleasure? Detroit Fire Chief Under Investigation

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit fire chief is under investigation for using a department vehicle to visit a bar.

Deputy Chief Robert Shinske is accused of violating the city-owned motor vehicles policy after a Facebook post surfaced with photos reportedly taken this past weekend outside of a Dearborn bar on Michigan Avenue.

City policy does not allow department vehicles to be used for any personal business, and they’re only allowed to be taken home under department approval.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

 

