NBA Players, Media Slam Skip Bayless For Heartless Hayward Tweet

At first, Skip Bayless had a reasonable reaction to Gordon Hayward’s gruesome injury in Tuesday night’s season-opener between the Celtics and Cavaliers.
Then he got back to being himself.
Just moments after Hayward was stretchered off the floor with an apparent fractured tibia and dislocated ankle, Bayless used the occasion to mock LeBron James.
That stirred instant outrage within the NBA community on Twitter. The Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan was the first to respond.
“You’re a clown for that tweet after a man gets hurt with a potential career ending injury! Sh*t bigger than basketball,” said DeRozan.
The Spurs’ Rudy Gay followed suit 10 minutes later.
Bayless was also chastised by fellow media members, mostly for his lack of empathy.
Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports:
Don Van Nattar Jr. of ESPN:
Michael Gallagher of NBC Sports:
The Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur offered the harshest rebuke of all, Tweeting, “Skip Bayless might be an attention-craving a**hole, guys.”
The fans weighed in, too.
Not the best take by Bayless, to say the least.