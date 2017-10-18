Packers Sign QB Evans To Practice Squad After Rodgers Hurt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie quarterback Jerod Evans to the practice squad after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken right collarbone against Minnesota.

The Packers announced Evans’ signing Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Evans originally was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Virginia Tech on May 12 but was placed on injured reserve four days later and later released.

Evans started all 14 games for Virginia Tech in 2016. He threw for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 846 yards and 12 TDs.

Rodgers landed on his throwing shoulder after being taken down by linebacker Anthony Barr on the second drive for the Packers in their 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers faces surgery and may be out for the season.

Backup Brett Hundley is now the starting quarterback. The Packers promoted third-stringer Joe Callahan from the practice squad to back up Hundley.

