Police: Teen Shot As Gunman Opens Fire On Crowd During Fight

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a shooting which injured a teen in downtown Detroit Tuesday night.
According to police, a large group of people were fighting in the area of Washington Boulevard and Grand River – just down the street from the Book Cadillac.
Authorities tell Newsradio 950 that’s when someone pulled a gun and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd.
A 14-year-old boy was hit — he is currently hospitalized and his condition has not been released.
Police say no one is in custody and there are no leads on any suspects.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Detroit police.