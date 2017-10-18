Police: Teen Shot As Gunman Opens Fire On Crowd During Fight

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a shooting which injured a teen in downtown Detroit Tuesday night.

According to police, a large group of people were fighting in the area of Washington Boulevard and Grand River – just down the street from the Book Cadillac.

Authorities tell Newsradio 950 that’s when someone pulled a gun and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

A 14-year-old boy was hit — he is currently hospitalized and his condition has not been released.

Police say no one is in custody and there are no leads on any suspects.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Detroit police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch