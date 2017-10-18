Vivica Fox, Gary Dourdan Bring ‘Two Can Play That Game’ To Music Hall

DETROIT (WWJ) – Actress Vivica A. Fox, best known for her role in “Independence Day” and actor Gary Dourdan of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in town to promote their new play, “Two Can Play That Game.”

vivica fox gary dourdan george fox Vivica Fox, Gary Dourdan Bring Two Can Play That Game To Music Hall

Vivica Fox and Gary Dourdan in the WWJ studio. (WWJ/George Fox)

In the play, which is based on the 2001 movie of the same name, Fox plays relationship guru Shanté, who soon realizes the game she teaches, gets played on her. Fox and Dourdan say they’re both excited about the play.

“I’m from the Midwest, I’m from Indianapolis, Indiana — so, I’m so happy that this Midwestern girl can bring Hollywood to the D!” says Fox.

““Two Can Play That Game” explores the rules of dating in a hilarious way and displays how men and women relate or don’t relate to each other,” notes award winning writer and director of the play Je’Caryous Johnson.

“The hi-jinx, the ad libs and the improv, it’s great,” Dourdan says when you are in front of a live audience you never know what’s going to happen.

The play opens at the Music Hall in Detroit on Friday. Find more information here. 

