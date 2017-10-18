Winless Browns Return To Rookie Kizer As Starting QB

Filed Under: cleveland browns, Deshone Kizer

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — After a week watching, Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is starting again.

The second-round pick will start Sunday against Tennessee.

The Browns (0-6) demoted an ineffective Kizer last week in favor of Kevin Hogan, who had provided a spark in previous relief appearances but threw three interceptions in a 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans. Kizer had thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions — four in the red zone — in his first five games, and coach Hue Jackson wanted him to spend a week on the sideline.

Kizer has been inconsistent since winning the starting job in training camp and was benched at halftime of Cleveland’s Oct. 8 loss to the New York Jets. But Jackson believes in him and needs him to develop. The Browns will devote the remainder of the season finding out if the 21-year-old can be their long-term answer at quarterback.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch