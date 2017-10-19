Big Ten Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors Announced

Filed Under: big ten, Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after scoring against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half during the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rosemont, Ill. – Michigan State’s Miles Bridges has been chosen as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year heading into the 2017-18 men’s basketball season as voted on by a panel of conference media. The media also selected a 10-member preseason All-Big Ten team, with eight conference squads represented.

Bridges was also a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team, along with Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. Maryland’s Justin Jackson, Michigan’s Moritz Wagner, the Spartans’ Nick Ward, Minnesota’s Amir Coffey and Nate Mason, the Wildcats’ Scottie Lindsey and Purdue’s Vincent Edwards also earned preseason All-Big Ten plaudits.

Bridges was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree by both the coaches and media last season. McIntosh was a second-team recipient in both ballots, while Mason and Happ claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media. Wagner and Ward were honorable mention All-Big Ten recipients in both ballots; Coffey was named to the All-Freshman Team; Lindsey was a third-team All-Big Ten recipient by the coaches and earned honorable mention plaudits from the media, while Edwards earned honorable mention acclaim from the coaches, and third-team All-Big Ten recognition from the media contingent.

The complete 2017-18 preseason All-Big Ten team can be found below.

2017-18 PRESEASON BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Miles Bridges, Michigan State

2017-18 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*
Justin Jackson, F, Maryland
Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan
MILES BRIDGES, G/F, Michigan State
Nick Ward, F, Michigan State
Amir Coffey, G, Minnesota
Nate Mason, G, Minnesota
Scottie Lindsey, G/F, Northwestern
BRYANT MCINTOSH, G, Northwestern
Vincent Edwards, F, Purdue
ETHAN HAPP, F, Wisconsin

*Additional honorees due to ties in voting
Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch