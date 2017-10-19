Big Ten Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors Announced

Rosemont, Ill. – Michigan State’s Miles Bridges has been chosen as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year heading into the 2017-18 men’s basketball season as voted on by a panel of conference media. The media also selected a 10-member preseason All-Big Ten team, with eight conference squads represented.
Bridges was also a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team, along with Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. Maryland’s Justin Jackson, Michigan’s Moritz Wagner, the Spartans’ Nick Ward, Minnesota’s Amir Coffey and Nate Mason, the Wildcats’ Scottie Lindsey and Purdue’s Vincent Edwards also earned preseason All-Big Ten plaudits.
Bridges was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree by both the coaches and media last season. McIntosh was a second-team recipient in both ballots, while Mason and Happ claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media. Wagner and Ward were honorable mention All-Big Ten recipients in both ballots; Coffey was named to the All-Freshman Team; Lindsey was a third-team All-Big Ten recipient by the coaches and earned honorable mention plaudits from the media, while Edwards earned honorable mention acclaim from the coaches, and third-team All-Big Ten recognition from the media contingent.
The complete 2017-18 preseason All-Big Ten team can be found below.
2017-18 PRESEASON BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
2017-18 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*
Justin Jackson, F, Maryland
Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan
MILES BRIDGES, G/F, Michigan State
Nick Ward, F, Michigan State
Amir Coffey, G, Minnesota
Nate Mason, G, Minnesota
Scottie Lindsey, G/F, Northwestern
BRYANT MCINTOSH, G, Northwestern
Vincent Edwards, F, Purdue
ETHAN HAPP, F, Wisconsin
*Additional honorees due to ties in voting
Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS