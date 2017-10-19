Detroit Cops Could Faces Further Discipline After Covering Up Deadly Chase

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two suspended Detroit police officers could face further disciplinary action as the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners discusses a pursuit that ended in a deadly crash.

Jerry Bradford, Jr., 19, died when he slammed a Pontiac Grand Prix into a tree the night of October 10.

Officers at the time said they had tried to pull Bradford over earlier in the evening, in the area of I-94 and Connor, but were not giving chase at the time of the crash.

The following day it was revealed that, in fact, police were in pursuit of Bradford when he was killed.

Police Commissioner Willie Burton said the officers involved acted in violation of department policy, which calls for officers only to pursue those suspected of committing a felony. He said they’ll be discussing the case as a meeting Thursday.

“These vehicle pursuit policies are put in place for a reason, and that is to follow, that is to obey,” Burton said. “And when a policy is broken then there is disciplinary actions that will be taken.”

“We’re talking about a 19-year-old kid lost his life, and the bare minimum to come out of this would be a suspension without pay, and that would be the bare minimum,” he added. “When there’s a high-speed chase it is law that we must thing about the citizens that we serve and must not put them at risk. ”

Detroit Police James Craig told the Detroit News last week that he planned going to ask to board to withhold the officers’ salaries due to the “egregious nature” of the case.

As an investigation continues, it’s still unclear why police attempted to pull Burton over in the first place.

This is a hot-button issue in the city following the death in August of 15-year-old Damon Grimes who crashed an ATV while being pursued by Michigan State Police. A lawsuit was filed in that case, two troopers were suspended and one troopers who shot a taser at the teen resigned.