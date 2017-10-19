‘Move Here. Move The World’: Detroit Delivers Bid For Amazon Headquarters [VIDEO]

Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit has submitted a powerful bid for a new Amazon headquarters that would bring with it 50,000 new high-paying jobs.

Leading the effort, billionaire businessman and developer Dan Gilbert made the announcement Thursday — promoting on social media a hype video as part of the pitch.

Titled “Detroit. Move here. Move the world,” the YouTube video includes the tagline: “With space to grow, collaborate, and thrive, Detroit is a city unlike any other. Meet the Detroit you don’t know.”

In three-and-a-half-minutes, the video (by Stephen McGee Films) showcases, among other things, the city’s efforts at urban farming, technological innovation and music, as well universities and gorgeous landscapes in the surrounding state.

“We are always shaping, moving, cultivating what’s next. We are small business savvy and billion dollar business bold,” the female narrator says.

“Detroiters are born moving. Our wings have a deep history. Our roads paved the way for every future highway of tomorrow. An international hub full of vitality of Michigan strength.”

The pitch is a group effort. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tapped Gilbert to head up a the 59-member bid committee which includes county executives, university presidents, politicians and prominent CEOs from across the metro Detroit region.

Bloomberg has ranked Detroit’s chances in the top ten, a list that includes such heavy weights as Atlanta, Austin, Denver and Chicago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch