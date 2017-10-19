Kendall Jenner Shares Cheeky Photo On Instagram

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If you had to pick a favorite Kardashian sister, would it count if her last name was actually Jenner?

Kendall Jenner seems to be the most down to earth sister and she is also very nice to look at.

Jenner has over 83 million followers and there are plenty of great reasons why. One in particular is the most recent photo that she has posted.

It was labeled “84°” and it just shows her bottom half and pulling up on her thong to show a lot of skin.

With nearly 2 millions likes on the photo the Victoria’s Secret clearly knows what she is doing.

new in Vogue 💜@voguemagazine @mariotestino A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

it's here! LIMITED EDITION DropThree available exclusively @saks #KK❤️SAKS A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

write to me 🌹 @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Hollywood reporter A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

It isn’t the first time that she has decided to share a cropped photo. The last one she posted had over 3 million likes.

jet lag A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Is this Jenner’s best Instagram photo yet?