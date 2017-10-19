Kendall Jenner Shares Cheeky Photo On Instagram

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If you had to pick a favorite Kardashian sister, would it count if her last name was actually Jenner?
Kendall Jenner seems to be the most down to earth sister and she is also very nice to look at.
Jenner has over 83 million followers and there are plenty of great reasons why. One in particular is the most recent photo that she has posted.
It was labeled “84°” and it just shows her bottom half and pulling up on her thong to show a lot of skin.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NSFW PHOTO
With nearly 2 millions likes on the photo the Victoria’s Secret clearly knows what she is doing.
It isn’t the first time that she has decided to share a cropped photo. The last one she posted had over 3 million likes.
Is this Jenner’s best Instagram photo yet?