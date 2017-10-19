Lovers’ Quarrel Ends In Gunfire, Leaves 18-Year-Old Fighting For Her Life

DETROIT (WWJ) – An argument between a woman and her boyfriend took a violent turn, with the woman ending up in the hospital fighting for her life.
The situation unfolded early Thursday morning at the Anthos Garden Apartments on East Outer Drive, just north of 7 Mile Road near Van Dyke on Detroit’s east side.
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was having an argument with her boyfriend when he allegedly grabbed a gun and shot her. She was taken to the hospital and last reported in critical condition. Reports indicate she was possibly struck in the face.
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and remains at large.
An investigation is ongoing.
