False Fire Alarm Forces Evacuation At Macomb County Courthouse

MACOMB (WWJ) – The Macomb County Circuit Court was evacuated Thursday morning but as it turns out, it was just a false alarm.

The situation unfolded just before 8:30 a.m. after a fire alarm went off inside the courthouse, on Main Street near Cass Avenue in Mt. Clemens.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene as all employees and visitors were led away from the building.

After looking around inside, authorities determined there was no fire and gave the “all clear,” allowing everyone to return to the building.

