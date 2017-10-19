CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
32-Year-Old Man Killed By Rock Through Windshield On I-75

VIENNA TWP. (WWJ) – A 32-year-old man is dead after a rock came crashing through a car windshield on I-75.

rocks 32 Year Old Man Killed By Rock Through Windshield On I 75

Rocks found at the scene (Photo: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators with Genesee County Sheriff’s Office believe someone was throwing large rocks onto southbound I-75 off the Dodge Road overpass in Vienna Township at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

One of those rocks penetrated the windshield of a car striking the passenger, a Mt. Morris resident. He was taken by EMS to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Sheriff’s officials say people in four other vehicles reported hitting other large rocks in the road, and waited at the scene to speak with police. No additional injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the rocks (pictured at left) may have been taken from another location before they were thrown onto the freeway.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this as a potential homicide and are seeking tips from the public.

Anyone with credible information about suspicious activities in that area during the hours of 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — is asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422. Investigators are also seeking any dash cam or home surveillance footage that could help.

To remain anonymous tipsters can call Mid Michigan Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to a $2,500 for information that helps solve this case, at P3tips.com or by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

