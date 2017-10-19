MSU Player Caught Driving On A Suspended License For Seventh Time

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 07: Chris Frey #23 and LJ Scott #3 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate the win over Michigan Wolverines with the Paul Banyun trophy at Michigan Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan State defeated Michigan 14-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING – Not once, not twice … but seven times. That’s the number of times Michigan State University running back LJ Scott is accused of getting caught driving on a suspended license.

Scott, 21, was arrested on the charge again this week and released on a personal recognizance bond, East Lansing Police spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly told The Lansing Journal Thursday.

The charge carries up to a year in jail if Scott, a junior at MSU, is convicted because he has faced the charge so many times. A first violation is usually a 93-day misdemeanor.

Scott has been charged for driving without a license or on a suspended license at least six other times in Ohio and Michigan since last year, according to court records.

The running back is from Hubbard, Ohio. It’s unclear why his license was initially suspended.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch