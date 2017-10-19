MSU Player Caught Driving On A Suspended License For Seventh Time

EAST LANSING – Not once, not twice … but seven times. That’s the number of times Michigan State University running back LJ Scott is accused of getting caught driving on a suspended license.
Scott, 21, was arrested on the charge again this week and released on a personal recognizance bond, East Lansing Police spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly told The Lansing Journal Thursday.
The charge carries up to a year in jail if Scott, a junior at MSU, is convicted because he has faced the charge so many times. A first violation is usually a 93-day misdemeanor.
Scott has been charged for driving without a license or on a suspended license at least six other times in Ohio and Michigan since last year, according to court records.
The running back is from Hubbard, Ohio. It’s unclear why his license was initially suspended.