Police: Possible Fatality In Multi-Vehicle 14 Mile Road Crash

WARREN (WWJ) – An investigation is underway following a serious crash on the border of Warren and Sterling Heights.

Police say two people were seriously injured, along with a “possible fatality.” The crash involved four vehicle, police said, but further details about what led up to the accident, early Thursday afternoon, and who was at fault were not immediately known.

The crash shut down 14 Mile Road in both directions between Ryan and Moundfor some time, but police have since cleared the scene and the roadway is back open to traffic.

No names or other information about those hurt have been released.

