CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

NFL To Give Away 500 Tickets To February’s Super Bowl

Filed Under: nfl, Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Now that the NFL is providing tickets for an entire youth football team from Minneapolis to attend the Super Bowl, it’s also giving away 500 more free tickets to the game.

The Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway will be a nationwide initiative. Beginning this week and continuing throughout the season, fans will be surprised during tailgates, or at stadiums, and even at their homes. More than half of the tickets (256) will be given out by the NFL teams. An additional 64 will be distributed by the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees.

The remaining 180 tickets will be awarded at league events such as fan forums, youth football clinics, and through social media and other channels, the NFL says.

Already winners: The entire Phelps Falcons team, along with coaches and pastor Jim Halbur, who started the 501c3 Phelps Activities Council in 2008, which supports numerous youth leagues, including a local youth football team made up of seventh and eighth graders.

“We know that Super Bowl tickets are out of reach for most people,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “That is why throughout the rest of the season, we’re going to surprise fans with tickets to the big game. In total, we’re going to give away 500 tickets to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.

“Some of these tickets will be given to fans identified by our clubs as exemplifying the heart of their team spirit. Some will go to outstanding youth football coaches and community heroes. And others will recognize our most creative fans — at tailgates, in our stadiums and watching at home — who put on their face paint and jerseys, their Cheeseheads and Viking helmets, and support our teams through thick and thin.”
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch